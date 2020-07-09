PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – An online gaming tournament is coming to the Valley and it’s all to raise money for Phoenix Children’s.
Extra Life Phoenix is an online gaming tournament that features popular video games like Fortnite, NBA 2K20, Madden NF20, and Rocket League.
Gamers 13 years of age or older can register to plan in the online esports tournament which raises money for critical treatments and healthcare services at Phoenix Children's.
July 13 through 19 Extra Life Phoenix qualifier games begin for all four tournaments. After two days of competition, finalists have a week to prepare for the two-day live stream fundraising event that will feature nationally known gamers and streamers.
Participants who reach the finals will have the opportunity win prizes and be featured during the live stream on July 25 and 26.
Event registration begins closing this Sunday.
Visit the Phoenix Children's Foundation website to register.