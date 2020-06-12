PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- America has reached a tipping point. The murder of George Floyd threw the nation into a sea of civil unrest as long standing simmering wounds of mistrust by African-Americans at the hands of police were ripped wide open. Calls for social justice and police reform have been made loud and clear through many peaceful protests. However, the message of police reform became overshadowed following many acts of rioting, looting and other acts of violence.

Given the heightened passions that are boiling over in communities across America and the Valley, changes have been taking place. George Floyd’s murder has sparked a fresh look at policy changes at police departments across the nation. Phoenix Police announced they will no long use strangleholds on people.

Phoenix to no longer allow police officers to use chokehold Phoenix police announced on Tuesday that the department will suspend the use of the Carotid Control Technique, commonly known as a chokehold.

Change has also come to the sports world as NASCAR has banned Confederate flags at their properties and events. The flag has long been a divisive issue among many people as critics argue it represents a symbol of slavery and oppression.

Making lasting change takes time, while passions for reform often and slowly fad away. But many people see latest movement as somehow being different.

Now that George Floyd has been laid to rest, what do you suggest is the best way we can heal as a nation and community in a meaningful and lasting way? Send us your questions, suggestions and videos so that we may share them on an Arizona’s Family Town Hall on confronting racism and healing our communities. Email your thoughts (newsdesk@azfamily.com) or post them on our Arizona's Family Facebook page.