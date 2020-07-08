PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented financial emergencies and uncertainty for more and more families. Since March 15, Arizona has processed 764,562 claims for unemployment.
In response, Arizona’s Family is partnering with local companies for our “Get That Gig Virtual Job Fair.” We have hosted this job virtual job fair multiple times over the last three months.
On Thursday, July 9, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., job-seekers will have the opportunity to apply for jobs. Applicants can view opportunities, interact with employers and file an application in one easy location. During the job fair hours, just click on the Facebook Live links for any of the companies listed below.
Virtual Job Fair
- When: Thursday, July 9, 2020
- Facebook Times: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
State Farm
State Farm is hiring for its Tempe location. Open positions include bilingual retention specialist, digital analytics, process engineer, software developer, acquisition specialist. -> Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair.
Maravilla Care Center
The company has 40 opens positions, including activities assistant, certified nurse aide, travel licensed vocational nurse, medical records clerk, maintenance supervisor, staffing coordinator, assistant director of nursing, maintenance technician, registered nurse and charge nurse. -> Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair.
Arizona Humane Society
The Arizona Humane Society has open positions at multiple locations including foster concierge, foster relationship specialist, vet tech, baby bottle ICU vet tech, transport driver, clinic receptionist, bilingual PRC specialist, staff veterinarian, animal experience program liaison, adoptions specialist, clinic receptionist, e-commerce specialist. -> Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair
Embry Women’s Health
The medical facility is currently hiring check-in agents for COVID-19 testing, remote specimen collection personnel, COVID-19 phone support specialists, nurse practitioner, clinical medical assistant, front desk assistant. -> Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair
Department of Economic Security
The state agency is currently hiring direct support caregivers and case managers. -> Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair
Community Medical Services
The company has 40 open positions including front desk/medical assistant, client navigator/security guard, counselor, medical provider, nurse and clinic manager. -> Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair
A1 Garage Door Service
Open job titles include garage door apprentice, customer service representative and dispatchers. -> Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair
University of Advanced Technology
This educational facility is currently hiring for cyber security professor, virtual reality adjunct faculty, video game programming adjunct faculty, computer science professor (part-time adjunct), game art & animation faculty (part-time adjunct), university financial aid administrator, digital and inbound marketing manager, computer forensics faculty, SEM and paid search manager. -> Facebook virtual job fair