PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the time of year where dreams come to true for Valley pets at the Arizona Humane Society’s 21st annual Compassion with Fashion. Join Arizona’s Family and 3TV anchors Heather Moore and Scott Pasmore on Sunday, March 31st at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa.
This luncheon event presented by PetSmart Charities begins with a silent auction and a meet-and-greet with the Arizona Humane Society’s adoptable pets. Afterward, guests will be treated to a seated luncheon, live auction and a designer fashion show presented by My Sister’s Closet.
Tickets start a $250, $350 for VIP, and tables are available from $2,500 to $10,000. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.azhumane.org/cwf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.