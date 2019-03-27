PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona’s Family is celebrating Chicanos Por La Causa’s fifty years of empowerment at their 50th Anniversary “Here We Stand” Dinner and Awards presented by APS in collaboration with SRP and BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona.
Held in the Phoenix Convention Center’s North Ballroom on Saturday, April 27th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the night begins with a reception and Chicano history exhibit, followed by the dinner and awards ceremony.
The evening will conclude with concert from this year’s Chicanos Por La Causa’s Cause for Change Honoree, Sheila E. This Grammy-nominated, Billboard Top-10 solo artist has drummed for Prince, Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross.
The concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. outside of the Phoenix Convention Center on Monroe Street between 3rd and 5th Streets and is free for all ages.
Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) began in 1969 to confront oppression facing Latinos in Phoenix, Arizona. Since then, CPLC has become one of the largest Hispanic nonprofits in the country, promoting stronger and healthier communities throughout the southwestern United States. CPLC provides direct services that impact more than 306,000 individuals annually in Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico.
For more information or to purchase a ticket or table for this empowering event, visit CPLC.org.
