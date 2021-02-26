PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix graphic designer Stormy Nesbit is getting national attention for her artwork.
She recently collaborated with Forever 21 for Black History Month. Her clothing designs showing black beauty and empowerment are now front and center in stores across the country.
"Lets people in my community know, 'I see you, I am going to try to pave a path that makes hopefully other brands see us as well,'" said Nesbit.
Nesbit is an advocate for representation and draws inspiration from her culture. She hopes other women and girls of color are inspired by her work too.
"I was touching people that again felt like they didn't have a voice but hopefully they feel seen and know that they can be themselves," said Nesbit.
Meanwhile, some of Nesbit's artwork is on display in the West Elm store at Scottsdale Quarter. It's part of the company's "Fifteen Percent Pledge" to give black artists a space to show their work.
"That was amazing to me, whether I inspired them by the imagery on the clothing or maybe I inspired them because they want to do art, and they didn't know what a future in art looked like," said Nesbit.