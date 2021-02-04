Arizona’s Family celebrates Black History Month with a special broadcast that, “Remembers the Past, while Embracing the Future,” of the Valley’s African American community. Watch this special on CBS 5 at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For 50 years, one Valley newspaper has dedicated it's focus on stories that impact the lives of African Americans in the Valley.
Every Wednesday, staff from the Arizona Informant take the time to bundle up their latest edition of the weekly newspaper. It will be dropped off across the Valley.
The publisher of the Arizona Informant, Cloves Campbell, says "The Informant is something that's been a part of our community for 50, over 50 years. And my goal is that we have another 50 years."
Images on the walls inside the Arizona Informant honor its founders and reflect 50 years of story-telling. From the election of President Barack Obama to community headlines across the Valley.
Campbell recalls a time before the Arizona Informant was around.
"There was a time where there was no news about Black people being written, and if it was being written it was something bad, and my dad's goal was to make sure that we put the accomplishments of the African American community, the championships. The, the things that they've done in the community in the forefront."
Campbell, who has rubbed elbows with the likes of Barack Obama, Reverend Jesse Jackson and Oscar winning director Spike Lee, is proud of the family owned business that boasts 100,000 weekly readers.
"My dad actually bought the name Arizona Informant from a gentleman who owned it back in 1958. He only published about two issues and then he stopped publishing the publication all together. Eventually, my dad came across him and said, "Hey, would you like to sell the newspaper?"
The seller replied to Campbell's father, "Sure, but I don't have much... just have a name, no building, no property and such...So, we said, "How much you want to sell it for? And he said, "I sell to you for $1." So we bought it for $1, and it is what it is today.”
That $1 investment back in 1971 has paid big dividends for a community whose stories often get overlooked by mainstream media.
As a matter of fact, Campbell says on the front of every Arizona Informant newspaper is a special message.
If you look at our newspaper on the front it says 98% of our news you won't find anywhere else. Well, that's true today it's been true since 1971, and so we're still trying to do the same thing recording Black History of the Arizona community.