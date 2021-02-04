Arizona’s Family celebrates Black History Month with a special broadcast that, “Remembers the Past, while Embracing the Future,” of the Valley’s African American community. Watch this special on CBS 5 at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Family is celebrating the legacy of the historic Tanner Chapel AME Church.
Located at Eighth street and Jefferson in Central Phoenix, Tanner Chapel is the oldest African American Church in Arizona. It has been at its current location since 1929.
In 2010, Phoenix City Council voted to approve Tanner AME as a historic landmark.
Today, Tanner Chapel continues its mission to save souls while also serving the community under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Benjamin Thomas Sr., who's been serving as pastor since 1991.