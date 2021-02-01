PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- February 1 is the first day of Black History Month. Black History Month, which started as a week in 1926, celebrates the contributions Black people have made to society.
You can celebrate Black History Month by supporting local Black-owned businesses in the Phoenix-area.
Grassrootz Bookstore
This bookstore, located in the Eastlake Park neighborhood of Phoenix at 1145 E. Washington Street, is Black-owned, and worker-owned.
They have plenty of books on their shelves to educate and inspire in their physical store and now have even more titles on their online store through bookshop.org.
Grassrootz Bookstore is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Project Roots
Project Roots was founded by former Phoenix Mercury player and WNBA coach, Bridget Pettis. It's a non-profit organization focusing on ways to educate the community about growing their own food through educational programs. Project Roots helps to support the homeless by offering food from their local community gardens and mobile kitchen service, supplying hygiene items, clothing, and shelter.
Project Roots AZ also offers seasonal produce bag delivery services in certain parts of the Phoenix-area and can be found at the farmers market at Spaces of Opportunity.
Find more information on how to support Project Roots here.
Sammie & Dannie
Sammie and Dannie is a family-owned vintage boutique in central Phoenix. The store name came from owner Kisha's daughters, Sam and Dana. Sammie and Dannie offers vintage clothing, accessories, furniture, and home decor. Each piece is handpicked by Kisha and her daughters.
Sammie & Dannie has an extensive online store, as well as a brick and mortar store located at 4540 N. 7th St. Ste. 4, Phoenix, AZ 85014
They are open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays and Mondays are by appointment only.
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
Probably one of the better known restaurants in the Phoenix-area, Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles has been serving up delicious food for nearly 20 years when they opened their first restaurant in Phoenix in 2002. Now, Lo-Lo's has locations across the Valley and even in Nevada and Texas.
Celebrities including Charles Barkley, Shaq, Muhammad Ali and more have been committed fans since they opened.
Lo-Lo's Valley locations include downtown Phoenix, Scottsdale, Gilbert, and inside Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.
The same chicken, waffles and soul food favorites that you enjoy today inside every Lo-Lo’s location are the authentic, untouched recipes that founder Larry "Lo-Lo" White created in the back of his grandmother’s restaurant.
See their full menu and locations at loloschickenandwaffles.com
Straw and Wool
Find your next hat at Straw and Wool. Straw and Wool opened just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in February of 2020. The three founders came together to bring a sense of style and pride to the Phoenix Valley and beyond.
Straw and Wool is located at 610 E. Roosevelt St. #144 Phoenix, AZ 85004. They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. They are open on Mondays and Tuesdays by appointment only.
See Straw and Wool's feature on Jaime's Local Love here.
You can also shop online at strawandwool.com.
Trapp Haus BBQ
Owner and pitmaster Phil Johnson aka “Phil the Grill,” combines New York City influences, seasoning, dressings, and love into his traditional BBQ spread. One of the highlights of the menu are what Johnson calls his "Philly crack wings." The secret to these wings it that he smokes them first before flash frying them.
Trapp Haus is open on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Trapp Haus BBQ is located at 511 E. Roosevelt Street.
Check out our in-depth breakdown and our conversation with Johnson here.
See the full menu at trapphausbbq.com.
Arizona Informant Newspaper
The Arizona Informant has been around since 1971. The family-owned and operated newspaper tells stories the stories of the Black community in Arizona. Published every Wednesday, the Arizona Informant Newspaper is the only African-American owned weekly newspaper in the state.
You can support them by subscribing here.
Chic Chef
Chic Chef is the brainchild of Celebrity Chef Nik Fields. She provides naturally-infused Italian olive oil and balsamic vinegar as well spices, books and kitchen essentials for any chic chef.
Check out her online store here.
Black Theatre Troupe
The Black Theatre Troupe was created out of a need to serve the community during racial tensions in the 1970s. In an effort to give voice to people of color, Helen Katherine Mason, a city of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Deputy Manager, started a series of community forums at Eastlake Park, where opinions could be expressed through poetry and improv.
This helped form the Black Theatre Troupe which is now a widely recognized professional company that continues to be an important part of the cultural fabric of Phoenix.
Find more information on the Black Theatre Troupe here.
Onyx Sweet Shoppe
Get your sweet-tooth fix at Onyx Sweet Shoppe in downtown Phoenix. They offer up tasty pastries and refreshing drinks Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They even have a vegan menu! They are located at 1348 West Roosevelt Avenue Phoenix, Arizona 85007. They are right next door to their sister space, Onyx Art Gallery.
Find more information or order online at theonyxsweetshoppe.com
Monroe's Hot Chicken
Monroe's Hot Chicken brings the taste of Nashville to the Valley. With two locations, one in Tempe and one in downtown Phoenix, Monroe's simple menu is sure to satisfy your southern chicken craving with all the delicious sides you could want.
Check out their menu and locations at monroeshotchicken.com
The Larder + The Delta
The Larder + The Delta is a restaurant in downtown Phoenix putting healthy, southern food first and showcasing Arizona’s agriculture.
Owner Stephen Jones has 11 years experience in the Arizona Culinary scene; having worked at the Boulders, Tarbell's, The Blue Hound, and Desoto Market.
He's a big collaborator and you can often find him working with other chefs who share his passion right here in Arizona.
The Larder + The Delta is a restaurant with a community of chefs who work collaboratively and share collectively.
It's located at 200 W. Portland Street Suite 101. They are open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and they are open for brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Check out their feature on Jaime's Local Love here.
Find more information at thelarderandthedelta.com
Andy's Shoeshine & Repair
Andy's Shoeshine and Repair has been in downtown Phoenix since 2006. Known for great service and a personal touch, Andy Milsap has been in the shoeshine and repair business for 53 years.
His shop is located at 114 W. Adams Street. He offers shoe repair, shoeshines, leather care and more.
Go to his website or call 602-264-6592 for a quote.