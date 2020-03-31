PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family viewers showed their generosity in a huge way on Monday night during a virtual fundraiser to help Phoenix police.
In just three hours, $130,000 was raised for the Phoenix Police Foundation to honor fallen Commander Greg Carnicle and injured officers Marissa Dowhan and Alicia Hubert.
3TV and CBS 5 viewers made 551 donations totaling $45,000. The Arizona Cardinals made a $50,000 donation, Fry’s and Safeway/Albertsons donated $10,000. There were also donations from the Arizona Coyotes, Luis Gonzalez, Accident Law Group and Axon.
If you missed the virtual fundraiser you can still donate to the Phoenix Police Foundation here.