PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This September 11th will be 19 years since terrorists hijacked commercial planes killing 2,977 innocent people in four separate crashes. It's something we never expected and something we promised we'd never forget.
In keeping that promise, Arizona's Family is putting together a half-hour televised special this Friday, September 11 at 10 a.m. benefiting the Military Assistance Mission (MAM).
3TV's Good Evening Arizona Anchor Nicole Crites is a board member for MAM and produced the special in place of the annual 9/11 Freedom Breakfast fundraiser. While social distancing has forced the cancellation of so many charitable events, there's an even greater demand to help more Arizona families hurting because of the pandemic.
Your donation will make a world of difference helping support our lowest ranking military families who sadly, qualify as working poor. That tax credit is 100% refundable $800 joint, $400 individual.
To donate, just text "MAM" to 55678 or go to azmam.org/give.
Every dollar stays local, helping only Arizona military families, funding financial aid grants for everything from rent, to car payments and utilities to gap grants for veterans waiting on their GI Bill for school, back to school supplies for kids, baby showers for expecting parents, Christmas gifts for families, even morale boosters like seats for soldiers and home remodels for our wounded heroes.
The COVID-19 crisis is driving up demand as spouses and guard members get laid off because of the pandemic. Thanks to generous donors like you, MAM's been able to respond with laptops for families for online school, grocery gift cards and extra rent payments to avoid eviction.
These Arizona military families are extremely humble heroes who aren't used to being the ones asking for help. They're so used to serving us, sight unseen.
And as we pause to share the stories that take us back to the terrorist attacks of 9/11, we remember the innocent lives lost that day and in the subsequent battles in Iraq and Afghanistan, protecting our home front since then.
MAM's founder and Gold Star mom, Margy Bons says one of her mottos is, "They have our backs, now let's have theirs."
We hope these stories inspire you to summon the passion and compassion, that spark to live our best lives we collectively felt when we promised to never forget, 19 years ago.
"My son was killed May 7, which was a Saturday in Haditha. And in Arizona, I was told on Sunday, Mother's Day. We lost three Marines and a corpsman that day," Bons said.
Bons says she founded MAM to honor her son, Michael Adam Marzano, her marine, now her angel in Heaven.
"When he called me from the recruiter station, I'm going to tell you, I was not that proud mom, I was more terrified mom," Bons said.
It was important to her that he knew he had her full support back home and she's made it her mission to do the same for the brothers and sisters who followed him into service since then.
"To make sure our service members know their families are safe and supported at home, that the utilities are on, the rent's being paid, the cars not being repo'd, so they can focus on their mission," Bons said. "That's always been my thing, so they can focus on their mission over there, while we take care of the family over here. That's what our purpose is, and that's what Michael would have wanted."
If the pandemic's taught us anything, it's that even with the best of planning, life has unexpected changes we must adapt to quickly to survive and thrive.
"Pay gets messed up, it happens it happens in the civilian world, and when it happens in the military world, it can be very detrimental. Some of them are reserves, so one weekend a month, two weeks out of the year, they depend on that little $300 check every month," Bons said.
Supporting the lowest ranks, MAM has been able to ease the burden for hundreds of Arizona military families.
"You can sense the relief that they have, and to know that Michael's mission carried on and he's helping those brothers and sisters that we'll never know him, it's just the greatest feeling, it's priceless to be honest with you, it's just priceless," Bons said.
