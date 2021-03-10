PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This year, due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a record number of Arizonans turned to food banks for their food assistance needs.
According to United Food Bank, about 1 in 6 people, 1 in 7 seniors, and 1 in 4 children struggle with hunger in Arizona. Each month, the food bank serves over 12,500 children and over 6,000 seniors who rely on their services for food.
In 2020, United Food Bank distributed 75,00 meals daily, which equates to 27 million pounds of food last year. United Food Bank currently has between 50 to 60 truckloads of food coming to its Mesa warehouse each month. Food distribution this year is expected to reach nearly 29 million pounds, up from 24 million last year.
To continue serving over 345,000 households, United Food Bank is asking Arizonans to help end hunger by donating online or by using your Arizona Charitable Giving Tax Credit. This dollar-for-dollar tax credit allows Arizonans to donate up to $800 to United Food Bank and get it back on their Arizona state tax return.
Every dollar donated helps United Food Bank provide 5 meals, and 96 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to the nonprofit’s food and programs. As United Food Bank continues to feed the need in Arizona, consider giving if you can.