PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This January, you can help Arizona’s Family and Vitalant save lives by donating blood at the Saving Arizona Blood Drive.
The need for blood is at its greatest due to heavy holiday traffic and the high potential for accidents, Vitalant says. To rebuild their depleted supply, the organization is hosting their largest blood drive in the state on January 2 and 3, 2021. This is the first time that Vitalant has extended their drive to two days with east and west side donor locations.
Donors can schedule an appointment on either Saturday, Jan. 2, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gila River Arena or on Sunday, Jan. 3, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tempe Center for the Arts.
While all blood types are needed, the biggest demand is for O-negative and O-positive blood types. O-negative blood can be given to anyone in an extreme emergency; and O-positive is compatible with more than 80 percent of patients.
All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors who have recovered from COVID-19 for at least 28 days are encouraged to consider giving convalescent plasma to provide lifesaving antibodies for the most gravely ill of COVID-19 patients.
Donors will receive a pizza voucher from Streets of New York and a voucher for an Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 game ticket, courtesy of the event sponsors.
Walk-in donations are welcome, but appointments are recommended for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or register online here.