PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every year, 3TV, Arizona’s Family and Fry's Food Stores come together to help people in need during the holidays with our Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive.
And you can be a part of it. Now through Jan. 3, you can donate a non-perishable food item at any Fry's Food Store location. You can also make a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you're checking out.
In addition, you can help put turkeys on the table for Valley families, and save money on your own grocery bill at the same time. Just purchase a $10 turkey scan card at checkout at Fry's. Save your receipt and receive 10% off your grocery bill from Nov. 27 through Nov. 29.
Let’s make sure that everyone has a turkey on their holiday table this year. Sadly, many people in our community will go hungry this holiday season. In our state, 30% of our friends and family are considered working poor, living on wages that barely cover housing and necessities. With little money to spare on food, many of our fellow Arizonans sometimes go without food.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the need for help is even greater than usual. Times are tough, not only for families in the community, but also for many food banks, charities and non-profit organizations.
Facts about hunger in Arizona:
- 937,300 Arizonans are struggling with hunger, and of them 311,390 are children.
- 1 in 8 people struggle with hunger
- 1 in 5 children struggle with hunger
- The average cost of a meal in Arizona is $2.93
Together, we can help make sure that everyone in our community has a holiday meal.
Thank you from Fry’s Food Stores and Arizona’s Family on 3TV.