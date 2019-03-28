STATEWIDE (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Gives Day Returns this Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Join Arizona’s Family as we support nonprofits of all sizes by participating in a 24-hour marathon of online giving!
This annual giving movement takes place once a year for only 24 hours. Since 2013, Arizona Gives Day has helped nonprofits raise more than $13 million.
Unsure of where to start? Arizona’s Family compiled a list of nonprofits we support!
Scroll through the lists below. For a full list of participating nonprofits, visit www.azgives.org.
ARIZONA HUMANE SOCIETY
For more than 60 years, the Arizona Humane Society has been rescuing, healing, adopting, and advocating for sick, injured and abused animals.
In 2014, the organization set an ambitious goal to end animal suffering, homelessness and euthanasia in Maricopa County. Their goal was achieved; AHS saved an additional 60,000 animal lives.
The Arizona Humane Society not only offers adoption services for pets, but also operates a lifesaving trauma hospital, along with a rescue and cruelty investigation team. Their spay/neuter outreach and Pet Resource Center helps struggling pet owners, while their behavior rehabilitation and medical programs like Mutternity Suites, Bottle Baby Kitten ICU and Parvo Puppy ICU have redefined the community into a national model of what's possible when saving lives becomes the top priority.
Click here to support the Arizona Humane Society this Arizona Gives Day.
ARIZONA SCIENCE CENTER
The Arizona Science Center has been inspiring, educating and engaging curious minds through science.
Each year, Arizona Science Center serves over 500,000 adults, students, educators, and families through its on-site and statewide off-site programs. Using a hands-on approach to exploring science, the Arizona Science Center features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, traveling exhibitions, live daily demonstrations, state-of-the-art giant screen theater, and planetarium.
Responding to needs in the greater community, the Arizona Science Center offers an extensive selection of outreach programs throughout the state to deliver programs including STEM camps, Science on Wheels, Universe on Wheels, and CREATE on Wheels.
Click here to support the Arizona Science Center this Arizona Gives Day.
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF CENTRAL ARIZONA
For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life.
Their mission is to provide Arizona’s youth facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better. As the nation's largest volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful matches between adult volunteers and children, ages 6 through 18.
By developing positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona helped 1,500 kids this last year in Maricopa, Gila and Pinal counties.
Click here to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona this Arizona Gives Day.
CENTRAL ARIZONA SHELTER SERVICES, INC.
As Arizona’s oldest and largest emergency shelter, housing 470 individuals every night, the mission of Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) is to empower men, women, and children with diverse needs to end their homelessness by providing shelter and supportive services.
CASS provides wrap-around case management and supportive services to stabilize clients, help them find sustainable incomes and move them into permanent housing. Last year, serving nearly 5,000 individuals, CASS exited 1,400 people to permanent housing.
CASS is now focusing their attention on assisting men and women over the age of 55 who are staying in their shelter. Of those individuals, more than 50 percent suffer from a disability.
Click here to support the Central Arizona Shelter Services this Arizona Gives Day.
ROOSEVELT ROW COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Roosevelt Row Community Development Corporation was established to further the unique cultural character and creative assets of the Roosevelt Row Arts District.
Their work advocates for the continuing presence and role of the arts and small business in the revitalization of the district, and to foster a dense, diverse and walkable urban community.
Roosevelt Row Artists' District is a walkable, creative district in the urban core of downtown Phoenix. It is nationally known for its arts and cultural events, award-winning restaurants, galleries, boutiques and live music.
Click here to support the Roosevelt Row Community Development Corporation this Arizona Gives Day.
THE SALVATION ARMY
The Salvation Army is committed to doing the most good for the most people in the most need. Serving Arizona for over 125 years, The Salvation Army continues to provide critical services to the homeless, working poor, children, youth, addicted, elderly, and abused.
The nonprofit’s mission is to give a hand up, not a hand out and they serve our Arizona neighbors in need without discrimination or judgment. Because poverty doesn't have to be a life sentence. By providing critical programs and services for Arizonans in need, The Salvation Army helps alleviate the symptoms of poverty, and works to address the root issues that cause it.
Partnering with Arizona's Family, The Salvation Army hosts an annual summer hydrate drive and delivers toys to families across Arizona thanks to the highly successful Christmas Angel program.
Click here to support The Salvation Army this Arizona Gives Day.
ST. VINCENT DE PAUL
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has been serving Arizona since 1946. This nonprofit works to feed, clothe, house and heal working-poor families and homeless individuals in central and northern Arizona.
Programs include support services for the homeless, medical and dental care, charity dining rooms, urban farms, thrift stores, a transitional housing shelter and general assistance for individuals in need. In addition to supporting those who have nowhere else to turn for help, they provide meaningful service opportunities for volunteers.
Through St. Vincent de Paul’s work, the lives of thousands are enriched as they engage in meaningful service opportunities that help Arizona’s community.
Click here to support St. Vincent de Paul this Arizona Gives Day.
UNITED CEREBRAL PALSY OF CENTRAL ARIZONA
UCP of Central Arizona’s mission to help individuals with disabilities live a “life without limits.” Serving the community since 1952, the nonprofit is one of the oldest private, health and human service organizations in Arizona.
Each year their comprehensive services provide physical and developmental support, and educational growth that impact nearly 3,000 people in Arizona.
UCP of Central Arizona’s compassionate experts serve people with cerebral palsy, but they also serve children and adults with a wide array of additional diagnoses including autism, sensory processing and genetic disorders, Down Syndrome, and other diagnoses that affect development.
Click here to support UCP of Central Arizona this Arizona Gives Day.
