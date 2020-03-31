PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In uncertain times, it is important to remember that hunger doesn’t stop.
The coronavirus outbreak is affecting Maricopa County in unprecedented ways. Families are experiencing lapses in income and food supplies resulting in a time of increased need.
Local nonprofits are feeling the economic impact of COVID-19. Requests for assistance are at a record-high, straining resources as these organizations work to keep up with the demand.
Arizona’s Family, Albertsons and Safeway want to help alleviate that need with the Neighbors-Helping-Neighbors food drive.
Starting April 1, Albertsons and Safeway will collect monetary donations via the register pin pad. These donations will benefit nonprofits that provide food to Arizonans in need.
Donations will help stock food pantries, fill food boxes and provide meals to the state’s most vulnerable friends and neighbors.
The grocery chain will also be accepting online donations from April 1 through April 30.
If you can, please consider making a donation.