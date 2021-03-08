PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Join the Arizona Humane Society’s Day of Transformation to be part of transforming the lives of sick, injured and abused pets throughout our state.
Tune in all day on Tuesday, March 30, on Arizona’s Family, to learn how you can help support our community’s most vulnerable animals.
You’ll see stories of hope and triumph featuring the Arizona Humane Society’s lifesaving programs like the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™, Mutternity Suites, Kitten Nursery, Bottle Baby Kitten ICU and Parvo Puppy ICU that save the lives of pets routinely euthanized in shelters.
Over the past seven years, AHS’ comprehensive medical, behavior rehabilitation, surrender intervention and spay/neuter initiatives have helped the organization become a safety net for the Valley’s homeless animals and save an additional 115,000 lives. This transformation is not possible without you.
Don’t miss this uplifting Day of Transformation and see how you can help give hope to pets with nowhere else to turn. For more information click HERE.