PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Humane Society’s Day of Transformation to be part of transforming the lives of sick, injured and abused pets throughout our state raised over $137,000!
On Tuesday, Arizona's Family viewers donated $137,993 for the Arizona Humane Society to support programs that treat Arizona’s most vulnerable animals
Over the past seven years, AHS’ comprehensive medical, behavior rehabilitation, surrender intervention and spay/neuter initiatives have helped the organization become a safety net for the Valley’s homeless animals and save an additional 115,000 lives. This transformation is not possible without you.