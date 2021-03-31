A Day of Transformation for pets
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

All day long, we've been partnering with the Arizona Humane Society for a "Day of Transformation" to help the Valley's most vulnerable pets.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Humane Society’s Day of Transformation to be part of transforming the lives of sick, injured and abused pets throughout our state raised over $137,000! 

[ACT NOW: Donate to the AHS]

On Tuesday, Arizona's Family viewers donated $137,993 for the Arizona Humane Society to support programs that treat Arizona’s most vulnerable animals

Arizona's Family and Arizona Humane Society partnered together for a Day of Transformation to help the lives of sick, injured and abused pets throughout Arizona along with providing resources to pet owners. Watch Arizona's Family all day long to learn how you can help. Sponsored by the Arizona Humane Society.

Over the past seven years, AHS’ comprehensive medical, behavior rehabilitation, surrender intervention and spay/neuter initiatives have helped the organization become a safety net for the Valley’s homeless animals and save an additional 115,000 lives. This transformation is not possible without you.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you