CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) - Chandler Unified School District is taking its back-to-school plan one step further than any other Valley district has done so far, by creating its own COVID-19 dashboard. This way, parents can see exactly what the numbers are at every school, and where COVID-19 is spreading.
"Oh, I think it's amazing. I would follow it," said CUSD parent Tanya Cabral.
"I'm absolutely for it. There's no harm in education," said CUSD parent Andrea Rumsey.
The more you know, the better. That's the feeling from several Chandler Unified families after the district announced it will launch its own COVID-19 dashboard once kids go back to class in-person. It'll track the number of COVID-19 cases at each school. Rumsey has two high schoolers at Arizona College Prep Erie and thinks this will help with gossip too.
"I think it'll be super positive for parents to, to see what is really happening in the schools and then there's not a huge rumor mill," she said.
Especially with the concern over how fast COVID-19 could spread on campus.
"We're definitely nervous, it would be unfair to say that we weren't nervous," she said.
But her girls will still be at home for some time. CUSD is phasing in its back-to-school plan. Special education students and preschool through second graders will go back on Sept. 14.
Third through sixth graders will go back a week later on Sept. 21. And middle school and high schoolers won't go back until Oct. 13.
Rumsey hopes people will be responsible to make everything as safe as possible.
"I hope people are honest about the use of testing and reporting so that the dashboard is reliable," said Rumsey.