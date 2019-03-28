PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Folks in Arizona sure love their spring training games!
The Cactus League drew an average of 7,900 fans per game in 2019, the highest in three years, and more than half the teams saw their average crowds grow.
Four teams set single-game attendance marks, including the Chicago Cubs, who established an all-time Cactus League record with a crowd of 16,100 at Sloan Park on Monday, March 25 against the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox.
Total attendance dipped slightly, to 1,737,975, because the Cactus League had only 220 games, fewest since 2014.
There were six rain-outs, which aren't made up in spring training.
The 2019 season started on Feb. 21, one of the earliest dates in history, and rain and unusually cold temperatures plagued the first two weeks of the schedule.
"Despite an early start and unfavorable weather, the numbers show that Arizona's spring training attendance remains robust," Cactus League President Jeff Meyer said. "We're grateful to the out-of-state visitors and local residents who flock to Cactus League ballparks to enjoy the best time of year in Arizona."
The Cactus League has 15 Major League Baseball teams training at 10 ballparks across Maricopa County.
The Chicago Cubs attracted the five largest crowds in Cactus League history this season at Sloan Park. Three other teams set single-game attendance records at their respective ballparks:
The Colorado Rockies drew 14,022 to Salt River Fields against the Cubs on March 23.
The Los Angeles Angels drew 9,693 to Tempe Diablo Stadium against the Cleveland Indians on March 16.
The Arizona Diamondbacks drew 14,035 to Salt River Fields against the Cubs on March 16.
