Border Wall

This picture taken on August 28, 2019 shows a portion of the wall on the US-Mexico border seen from Chihuahua State in Mexico, some 100 km from the city of Ciudad Juarez. (Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's a secret that could end up costing taxpayers millions. CBS 5 Chief Investigator Morgan Loew took a ride to the U.S border with Mexico and discovered that someone else is profiting off of what you paid for.

TUNE IN TO CBS 5 AT 10 P.M. THURSDAY NIGHT FOR THE FULL INVESTIGATION

A hidden camera investigation revealed shocking discoveries into border wall building practices, and where federal resources are going. 

Arizona's Family will update this story with the full investigation Thursday night.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you