PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's a secret that could end up costing taxpayers millions. CBS 5 Chief Investigator Morgan Loew took a ride to the U.S border with Mexico and discovered that someone else is profiting off of what you paid for.
TUNE IN TO CBS 5 AT 10 P.M. THURSDAY NIGHT FOR THE FULL INVESTIGATION
A hidden camera investigation revealed shocking discoveries into border wall building practices, and where federal resources are going.
Arizona's Family will update this story with the full investigation Thursday night.