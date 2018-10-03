There was a lot of water on the roads yesterday, and some drivers learned that the hard way.
Stalled out cars were spotted across the valley.
Some of those cars could come up for sale. If you're not careful you could wind up with one of these damaged vehicles.
After any flooding event you want to be careful with used cars for sale, especially private deals
The first thing you want to do is check the history of the vehicle. ADOT reccomends you pay a small fee to have a reliable company to do it for you.
"Now scammers will try to get around that, but it's hard to do with the electronic trail, that's pretty hard to manipulate," said Doug Nick with ADOT.
And steer clear if it has a salvage or flooded title..
"It could be bad news. If you really want a project and this is your thing, that's fine. But for most people they don't want this kind of project," said Nick."
If you're not careful, you could be left with a car that at drives you crazy.
"Don't sign any paperwork, don't put any cash down, don't complete a sale untill you're absolutely certain," said Nick.
You'll want to look under the hood for rust in any places there shouldn't be. And check in the trunk and under the floormats or dirt and sand left left by a flood.
And the best test off all the smell test. If it smells musty, it's probably a flood car.
There's nothing wrong with selling a flood car if you're honest about it. It is illegal to not disclose that info, but it still happens sometimes.
