[Watch CBS 5 News Tonight at 10pm for Morgan's full investigation]
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley-based movie producer is accused of failing to repay investors, although at least one of his films took in nearly $90 million at the box office.
Michael Witherill is the head of MJW Films, which is based in Gilbert. He is listed as a producer of the film, John Wick, which starred Keanu Reeves and was considered a box office success.
But Scott Dunnett claims Witherill has failed to fully repay his investment in the film, much less any of the money he was supposed to earn from the film’s success.
“I’m ashamed to trust somebody so much,” said Dunnett.
CBS 5 Investigates found lawsuits filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, which also accused Witherill of failing to repay debts and loans for financing films.
In an email to CBS 5 Investigates, Witherill wrote, “I am never going to hide from the fact that this process has taken longer than I or anyone else expected, but John Glassgow and myself have continued to work diligently towards getting everyone their money back not just Dunnett.”
“Many of the legal issues have been settled, resolved or mitigated and we continue to make progress towards a complete repayment to everyone,” wrote Witherill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.