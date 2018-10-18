AVONDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are trying to find a man who robbed an elderly man at a truck stop on Sunday, police said.
The incident was reported around 7 p.m. near 99th Avenue and Interstate 10 Frontage Road, according to the Avondale Police Department.
Police said a man wearing a black t-shirt assaulted an 83-year-old man and took his wallet.
The man then left the store in a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with two other males and a female seen on video. The group also entered the store with the suspect before the assault and robbery, police said.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital before being released.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or the other people in the video was asked to call Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7000 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
