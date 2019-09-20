Authorities say a tour bus crash near a national park in southern Utah has killed four people and critically injured up to 15 others.
The Utah Highway Patrol said Friday that the bus was carrying 30 people, primarily Chinese-speaking tourists.
The agency says 12 to 15 people suffered "very critical injuries" in the morning crash near a highway rest stop about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the entrance to Bryce Canyon National Park.
Bryce Canyon is known for its distinctive landscape of narrow red rock spires and is located about 300 miles (480 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City
This is a developing story -- more to come.