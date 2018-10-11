Football season is here and ASU pride is running high.
You probably have more ASU shirts than you can wear, but what about a Sun Devil symbol for your yard?
The Tacoma Sparks, named after the ASU mascot, has it all. It's bright, it's easy to grow and YES, it's maroon and gold.
“I didn’t know ASU had a flower named after Sparky,” ASU professor Malcom Comeax said.
He's been riding his bike down Cady Mall past a group of Sparky flowers for years.
The Tacoma Sparky dots the campus, but it was not invented in some lab here.
It was born at V and P nursery in Queen Creek.
“Between 5 and 6 million plants, between the gallon trees and bushes.”
That's how many plants Demetrious Vlachos sells a year at V and P.
They sell the plant you fin in Lowes and Home Depots around the southwest.
They also hybridize plants to come up with new colors and varieties.
In 2012 the Tacoma Sparky was created and patented by horticulturist George Hull.
“Actually the common name is trumpet vine," Vlachos said rubbing his fingeres on the Sparky flower.
It has a yellow outside with a vibrant burst of maroon in the middle.
Hull, who had worked on hybirdizing all sorts of plant varieties, unfortunately passed away earlier this year.
Vlachos says he is reminded of of Hull's brilliant plant mind when he walks by the thousands and thousands of sparkys grown here each year.
“He lived and breathed plants, let’s put it that way,” Vlachos said. “He will always be remembered on some of the varieties that he created.”
Vlachos said part of the sales from the Sparkys helps send two ASU Herberger Institute for Design horticulture students to study abroad each year.
If you want to plant your own Sparky, Vlachos says the spring time is the best time. They love full sun and can tollerate the very hot summer Phoenix temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.