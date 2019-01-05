PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person reportedly pulled a gun outside a meeting in a glass conference room at Burton Barr Central Library Saturday afternoon.
Michael Langley, a candidate of the Phoenix City Council in District 8, tweeted about the incident and posted on Facebook.
He said “an assailant pulled out a gun I was sharing my vision for City of Phoenix, AZ USA with Sierra Club - Grand Canyon (Arizona) Chapter at Burton Barr Central Library.
Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department said officers were responding to the library and that “security was fighting with a subject and a gun was seen.”
A short time later, Lewis said a juvenile is in custody and that no shots were fired. He also said that a library security guard was bitten during the struggle with the suspect.
Langley told Arizona's Family that all of this happened at about 2 p.m. on the second floor. The suspect was screaming obscenities and had been asked to leave.
Once the suspect pulled the gun, he was tackled pretty quickly, according to Langley. He also said that one of the people restraining the suspect was bitten.
Langley said he does not think the suspect was targeting him or even knew him.
Arizona's Family reporter Kim Powell will have the latest on 3TV and CBS 5 at 5 p.m.
Burton Barr, which opened in May 1995, is located at 1221 N. Central Ave.
Burton Barr, which is the flagship of the Phoenix Public Library system, reopened several months ago after a nearly yearlong closure due to flood damage sustained in July 2017.
The roof was damaged during a monsoon storm on July 15. That damage triggered the fire sprinkler system. All five floors flooded.
Damage was estimated at $10 million.
It was later learned that there were known problems with the sprinkler system. Nearly a dozen City of Phoenix employees, including five with the Phoenix Fire and Medical Department, were disciplined in connection with the incident.
Burton Barr reopened on June 16, 2018.
20 years ago, I nearly lost my life due to gang violence. Today, I had flashbacks after a man pulled out a gun while I was sharing my vision for @CityofPhoenixAZ with @SierraClubAZ at Burton Barr.Thanks @PhxLibrary guards & @phoenixpolice 👮🏻♂️ for acting quickly to keep us safe.— Michael J. Langley (@MikeLangleyAZ) January 5, 2019
