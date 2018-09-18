AAWL is hosting a senior adoption special for animals over 6 years old through September
AAWL is putting a spotlight on the no-kill shelter's oldest adoptable dogs and cats through the end of September
o Elderly pets face similar challenges as those with dark fur they get overlooked and stay at the shelter longer than their younger counterparts
When do pets become geriatric?
o It depends on the size and weight of the dog or cat, but the cut-off at AAWL is 6 years old
Why should someone adopt an older dog or cat?
o Many are already trained (bathroom and tricks) and are still active albeit slightly more mellow than a puppy or kitten.
What kind of health concerns and costs come with an older dog or cat?
o All animals, regardless of age, are going to have medical needs. When it comes to adopting an older dog, it's more about the speed of your lifestyle than the size of your wallet.
What's the adoption special?
o All dogs over 6 years old have an adoption fee of $55. All cats over 6 years old have an adoption fee of $5.50.
To see all of our adoptable dogs and cats, visit: https://aawl.org/
Arizona Animal Welfare league
25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
602-273-6852
The Scott Resort & Spa
The Scott is a vibrant, Mission style 204-room hotel in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.
Currently completing a $15M redesign, the property debuted phase one of its new look in fall 2017 with all-new public spaces and a redesigned lobby lounge and signature restaurant, The Canal Club. The property is set to debut renovated guestroom and suites this summer.
It was the Kimpton Firesky. Opened as The Scott in January 2017! First reno of public spaces, Sept 2017. Second and final phase, completing now Sept 2018.
The resort features 204 guest rooms and suites and two pools a sand-bottom swimming pool perfect for families and the main lagoon pool with private cabanas and a pool bar, also part of The Canal Club.
The full-service spa, La Vidorra, features six treatment rooms and a range of massages, water therapies, and skin and nail care.
The Scott has more than 14,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, in addition to ample outdoor event space.
The Canal Club:
At The Canal Club we pour up an inspiring hand-crafted cocktail list. We're here today to show you how to bring the Havana-inspired cocktails to your summer entertaining!
We welcome locals to The Scott and to enjoy The Canal Club with our Denizen Card, which offers its members happy hour drink pricing all day, every day, plus a complimentary dessert with the purchase on an entrée, and a complimentary appetizer with the purchase of an alcoholic beverage.
The Canal Club, specializing in modern American cuisine, infuses Latin flavors with a Cuban influence.
With the colors and comforts of 1930s Havana aesthetic, The Canal club brings together the culture and soul of New Orleans and the classic architectural geometry of The Bauhaus, all while celebrating the desert oasis sanctuary it calls home.
The Canal Club recently debuted a new brunch menu featuring dishes such as Chilaquiles, as well as new refreshing sangrias and tropical punches.
Open 7 a.m. 9 p.m. daily, The Canal Club serves three meals a day in the main dining room, in addition to a selection of tapas and libations at the lobby bar. Signature dishes include Duarte Burger, Castro's Cubano, and Churro Doughnut Holes.
Juego Wednesday
Games in Cuba, have become a daily social event that combines competition with camaraderie. In the main neighborhoods in Havana, it is not unusual to see games being played on front porches, in parks and on the sidewalks. The Scott invites you to immerse yourself into this Cuban tradition and try your hand at dominoes, backgammon or chess while enjoying The Canal Club's signature cocktails. Happy Hour pricing is available to players from 7 PM - 9 PM, every Wednesday.
Rodar With Fumar
On Thursday's 7 PM - 9 PM, The Scott invites guests to experience the authentic Cuban vibe at The Scott Resort & Spa Thursday Nights For Rodar With Fumar. Partnering with The Valley's leading luxury cigar service, stop by and learn the ins and outs of one of Cuba's staples in history. This week, we are offering cigars infused with Don Rum. An assortment of other cigars will be available to purchase, many are rolled to order. Visitors can head over to The Canal Club bar for the perfect cocktail to pair with, a designated cigar smoking section is available near our lagoon.
Havana Nights
Havana Nights at The Scott feature classic movies from the early 20th century, when motion-picture film was in its prime and color was yet to be discovered. Sit back, sip on some of The Canal Club's signature cocktails and enjoy our complimentary Mexican street popcorn. RF headphone are available for listening pleasure. The movie starts at dusk every Friday night, from 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM!
Tiki Party
Every other Saturday from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, accompany The Scott in a classy tropical affair. Throw on your best vintage tiki wear and savor The Canal Club's Tasty Tiki Cocktails and skewered treats while enjoying tropic vinyl sounds poolside.
For more information: https://www.thescottresort.com
The Scott Resort & Spa
4925 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85251
Reservations: (800) 528-7867
Phone: (480) 945-7666
Ghost Ranch Modern Southwestern Cuisine
Ghost Ranch, Aaron Chamberlin's new spot for "Modern Southwest Cuisine," opened in Tempe on Aug. 27
With chefs Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno, offers a refreshed, light take on classic Southwest fare
Gennaro Garcia has designed the bright, open space meant to evoke New Mexico's history and landscape
Feature the Cowboy Steak and Aztec Cake and talk about how we really are a great gluten-free option. We don't even have flour in the restaurant and only offer flour tortillas during brunch.
Signature cocktail is the frose rita
For more information visit: www.ghostranchaz.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GhostRanchAZ/
Ghost Ranch
1006 E Warner Rd, Suite 102 - 103 Tempe, AZ 85284
Phone:480-474-4328
The time is now to get your flu shot
Believe it or not, it's that time of year again! Time for you and your family to be immunized against the flu. Flu season officially starts on October 1st. Once the flu vaccine is given it takes about two weeks to become effective by building the necessary antibodies to provide protection.
Every year in Arizona, on average: 5 to 20 percent of the population gets the flu; more than 4,000 people are hospitalized from flu complications; and about 700 people die from the flu, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Cigna Medical Group is providing flu shots for $40 to the public. High-dose flu shots are also available to the public for $65 for people ages 65 and older with high-risk for complications of the flu.
To find the closest Cigna Medical Group office, please visit www.cignamedicalgroup.com.
