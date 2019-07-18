Ice Den
Ice Den Public Skating is an activity that combines fitness and fun for skaters of all ages and abilities. With public skate sessions held each weekend, as well as special event sessions throughout the year and our annual Holiday Skates, there is always time to lace up your skates and hit the ice!
- Ice Den always gets busy in the summer as people try looking for ways to get out of the heat
- summer public skate begins at 12noon.
- right now, they've got a Figure skating conditioning camp going on for Summer
- These are the advanced skaters. Little kids through adult-teen for their figure skating program.
- they also have kids arriving around 8am for their camp on the turf
- open skate is great exercise, takes lots of muscles, you'll sweat and freeze at the same time
- Since opening in June 1998, the Ice Den has revolutionized the ice skating industry in Arizona
- has become a community gathering place for many Valley residents
- The Ice Dens welcome current Pogo Passes
Members Receive:
- One (1) free public skate admission per calendar month.
- Skate rental not included.
- Pogo Pass members pay $3 skate rental regardless of published admission price.
- "Open to Close" hours on the Pogo Pass website refer to the scheduled start and end time of posted public skate sessions on the public skate calendar.
- Simply present your Pogo Pass at the Administration desk located in the lobby to receive your skating pass.
- Skate Trainers and Lockers can be purchased for an additional fee based on availability.
Offer Valid:
- Pogo Pass discount is valid during scheduled public skate sessions only. Visit the monthly public skate schedule for dates and times.
For more information: www.coyotesice.com
Ice Den Scottsdale-9375 E Bell Road Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Main Event
When you're looking for fun things do in Gilbert, bowling in Gilbert or the best sports bar in Gilbert, we've got you covered. You can bowl, play video games, watch sports on a giant screen, or even just take a break from the desert heat at our bar. We've got dedicated meeting room space, perfect for team building, mini retreats and planning sessions. And nobody does birthday parties, group events, and company parties like Main Event Gilbert.
Featured Amenities:
- Video Games
- Laser Tag
- Gravity Ropes / Zip Line
- Billiards
- Free Wi-Fi & A/V
- 22 lanes of state-of-the-art bowling
- Booking for private parties, birthdays and company holiday parties
For more information: https://www.mainevent.com/ or phone:480-462-2200
Main Event -1735 South Santan Village Parkway Gilbert AZ 85295
The Garden Guy: Extreme Heat
Source: https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/plant-problems/environmental/heat-stress-plants.htm
Effects of Heat Stress on Plants
When the weather suddenly skyrockets, many plants will inevitably suffer from ill effects. However, with adequate care of outdoor plants in extreme heat, the effects of heat stress on plants, including vegetables, can be minimized.
How Plants Cope with Heat
So how do plants cope with heat once temperatures begin to soar? While some plants, like succulents, are well equipped with handling heat by conserving water in their fleshy leaves, the majority of plants do not have this luxury. Therefore, they will normally suffer from the in heat some way or other. Generally, heat stress of a plant will show itself by wilting, which is a sure sign that water loss has taken place. If this is ignored, the condition will worsen, as the plants will eventually dry up, turning a crunchy brown before dying. In some cases, yellowing of the leaves may occur. Heat stress of a plant can also be recognized by leaf drop, especially in trees. Many plants will actually shed some of their foliage in an attempt to conserve water. In excessively hot weather, many vegetable crops have difficulty producing. Plants like tomatoes, squash, peppers, melons, cucumbers, pumpkins, and beans will usually drop their blossoms in high temps, while cool-season crops, like broccoli, will bolt. Blossom end rot is also common during hot weather and most prevalent in tomatoes, peppers, and squash.
How to Care for Plants in Hot Weather
The care of plants and flowers in hot weather is pretty much the same with exception to container plants, or those that have been newly planted. Of course, additional watering is a given, with new and potted plants requiring even more irrigation. In addition to watering more often, mulching plants can help conserve moisture and keep plants cooler. The use of shade covers, especially on vegetable crops, may be helpful as well. Container plants will require daily watering, even twice a day in high temperatures. These plants should be given a thorough soaking until water can be seen coming out from the drainage holes. Placing water granules in pots also helps. As these will gradually soak up excess water, in times of dryness, the granules will slowly release some of this water back into the soil. Moving potted plants to a shadier location during the heat of the day is also recommended.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Apple Annie's Peaches Skewers Recipe
Peach Skewers
INGREDIENTS
- 6 fresh ripe peaches
- 8 oz mozzarella balls
- 8 oz prosciutto
- 6 oz basil
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 5 tbsp olive oil
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 pinch black pepper
- bamboo skewers
INSTRUCTIONS
- Slice the peaches from the center stone into thick wedges.
- Slice each wedge into slices and then cut these in half to end up with a chunk of peach.
- Fold a basil leaf in half and thread it onto the bamboo skewer,
- Take a slice of prosciutto and tear it into two pieces.
- Fold the prosciutto up and add it to the skewer with the basil.
- Add a mozzarella ball to the skewer and then add a chunk of yellow peach.
- In a small bowl whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt and black pepper.
- Serve the peach skewers on a platter and drizzle the lemon olive oil dressing over the skewers.
- Season with extra salt and pepper if desired. Serve at once
For more information: www.appleannies.com or phone: 520-384-2084
Apple Annie's Orchard 2081 W Hardy Rd. Willcox, AZ 85643.
Andrea Robinson-creator of The You Do You Journal
The connections women are making. The Journal Squad is a private Facebook group they established when the journal launched. It is women supporting and empowering women to change and grow and reach for their full potential. The Journal Squad have weekly guests in live that touch on various subjects many women face during personal growth: change in friendships, adopting new habits, learning to live in the house of gratitude, putting down the busy badge, facing overwhelm etc.
The Journal Squad also have monthly meet ups around town...40-80 women show up for coffee, conversation and real connection. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/youdoyoujournal/
For more information: https://andrearobinsontv.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.