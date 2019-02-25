I-10 Broadway Curve-ADOT Public Hearing
As the Arizona Department of Transportation evaluates potential improvements to Interstate 10 between the Interstate 17 "Split" interchange in Phoenix and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler, a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 26, will allow the public to get information and provide feedback.
The project stretches from Chandler/Ahwatukee, through Guadalupe & Tempe, all the way to the Salt River Bridge. Recent studies have listed the stretch between the US 60 and SR 143 (the Broadway Curve) among the worst in the country for congestion.
When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 (presentation at 6 p.m.)
Where: Rio Salado College Conference Center, 2323 W. 14th St., Tempe, AZ 85281
For more information, visit www.azdot.gov/I10BroadwayCurve
Motivational Monday: Pilates Reformer Class
For more information visit: www.villageclubs.com
Gainey Village Health Club & Spa- 7477 E. Gainey Ranch Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Dr. Sharon Thomson: Training Your Brain
Your Brain needs exercise too!
Brief Brain Development Facts
Starting from birth, the brain develops connections through experiences.
Daily experiences determine which brain connections develop and which will last for a lifetime.
In the first few years of life, more than 1 million new neural connections form every second!
Ultimately, genes and experiences work together to construct brain architecture.
Skills like working memory, mental flexibility and self-control are learned through experience.
o Working memory governs our ability to retain and manipulate distinct pieces of information over short periods of time.
o Mental flexibility helps us to sustain or shift attention in response to different demands or to apply different rules in different settings.
o Self-control enables us to set priorities and resist impulsive actions or responses.
Dementia
Dementia is a term to describe the declines in cognitive abilities like memory, attention, language and problem-solving that are severe enough to affect a person's everyday functioning.
Dementia can be caused by a large range of diseases, including Alzheimer's and atherosclerosis.
A total of 9.9 million people worldwide is diagnosed with dementia each year. Around 50 million people are living with dementia.
There is no cure for dementia and there is no treatment to halt or minimize symptoms.
Risk factors for dementia include:
o Age
o Sex
o Genetics
o Nutrition
o Experience
Can you change your dementia risk?
You can't control age, sex, or genetics
Research suggests
o Certain diets can decrease risk: A diet high in unrefined grains, fruit, vegetables, legumes, olive oil and fish has been linked to lower dementia rates.
o People who engage in paid work that is more socially or cognitively complex have better cognitive functioning in late life and lower dementia risk
o Engagement in cognitively stimulating activities in midlife, such as reading and playing games, can reduce dementia risk by about 26%.
o Engaging in moderate to vigorous physical activity in midlife can also reduce dementia risk. Aerobic activity not only helps us to maintain a healthy weight and keep our blood pressure down, it also promotes the growth of new neurons
o Seniors who are at genetic risk for developing Alzheimer's disease are less likely to experience cognitive decline if they live with others, are less lonely and feel that they have social support.
Brain Training Industry
Beware
The term "brain training" is extremely broad
"Brain training" grew from $600 million in annual revenues in 2009 to more than a $1 billion in 2012
Brain training programs have many audiences. Some are aimed at aging populations, others at millennials, while others cater to young school children.
One company was fined by Federal Trade Commission for advertisement that "preyed on consumers fears about age-related cognitive decline."
Many websites that site studies that support brain training are too small to be statistically reliable, and others have selectively reported data.
What to do to decrease risk
Eat well
o Common sense for healthy eating
o Mindful eating
o Reading food labels
Be physically active
o Activity
o How much exercise
o Exercise for all ages
o Strength training
o Ability 360 Fitness Center
Engage in puzzles, word games and new activities
o https://thejigsawpuzzles.com/
o https://www.logic-puzzles.org/
o https://www.dictionary.com/e/crossword/
Read and learn new things on a regular basis
o https://www.developgoodhabits.com/new-skills-to-learn/
o https://learnsomethingnew.co/
For more information: Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/ or phone:(602) 288-0777
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology-926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Abrazo Health: Heart Health Pyramid
Nationwide, heart disease is the No. 1 killer of both men and women in the United States, accounting for 600,000 deaths per year and claiming a life every 38 seconds.
Family history puts people at risk for heart disease. But lifestyle especially diet also can be a major risk factor. That's because a poor diet, combined with a sedentary lifestyle, is a principal cause of obesity, requiring the heart to work harder to pump blood and vital nutrients throughout the body. Obesity also can trigger other conditions, including elevated cholesterol and diabetes.
The food pyramid has long been a guide for recommending what and how much we should eat. It is said to have been created by Canola Oil, but the first food pyramid was actually introduced in Sweden in 1974 and by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1992.
At Abrazo, we recommend shifting your perspective from just what you eat to three key areas and how they work together:
- What You Choose that is the food choices you make and how you can make better decisions from the supermarket to the dinner table.
- How You Prepare the foods you eat.
- How Much to Consume at a given meal and in a given day.
1. What You Choose
Americans often prioritize convenience over health, choosing a pre-made or frozen family meal. But easier isn't always better. In addition to high levels of fats, more than 70 percent of the sodium Americans consume is from processed and restaurant foods, which can put more strain on the heart and arteries.
Another challenge is choosing real food. (Example: real cheese, which has 54 mg of sodium per serving vs. processed cheese, which has nearly 400 mg of sodium).
It's also important to read food labels, keeping an eye on sodium and fat. The recommended daily intake of sodium is less than 2,300 mg per day, which is equal to about one teaspoon of salt for a 2,000-calorie-per-day diet. Dietary guidelines also recommend we consume less than 10 percent of our daily calories from saturated fats.
2. How You Prepare
How you prepare your meal is just as important as what you choose to eat.
Remember three things:
Meal prep matters. Don't turn fresh vegetables and a healthy chicken breast into a 2,000-plus-calorie meal by coating the chicken with breadcrumbs and frying it or drenching the salad with ranch dressing. Instead, marinate the chicken in lemon juice and add a few dashes of chili powder and some fresh herbs, and then bake the chicken in the oven (with the skin on).
Make your meal your own. For example, instead of buying pre-made honey mustard from the store, make your own healthier version with Dijon mustard and a hint of honey.
Spice is nice and healthy. Seasoning can be a powerful weapon in your battle against heart disease. Chiles are one of those secret weapons. Other superhero herbs and spices with excellent anti-inflammatory properties are turmeric (used in curry), cloves (as antioxidants) and garlic (which contains a sulfur compound that can improve the bad cholesterol level).
3. How Much You Consume
So, you have baked chicken and a salad lighted dressed with a splash of olive oil and some lemon juice. Pretty healthy â€¦ unless you have five servings! This is where the food pyramid, known today as MyPlate, comes in.
In short, you focus on a 2,000-calorie-per-day diet, including:
- 2 cups of fruit
- 2 ½ cups of vegetables
- 6 ounces of whole grains
- 5 ½ ounces of protein
- 3 cups of dairy
Visit www.myplate.gov to determine how much you should eat from each food group and the optimal calorie allowance.
Although sweets and snacks aren't included, it doesn't mean you shouldn't indulge once in a while. In fact, treats like dark chocolate have been shown to lower rates of heart disease. Just remember: everything in moderation.
Finally, think about your food as a picture, with:
A rainbow of fruits and vegetables
A variety of oats, whole wheat bread, brown rice and other whole grains
Fish, which contains omega-3 fatty acids that are good for the heart
Foods such as lean meats, beans, nuts, non-fat and low-fat dairy products and canola and olive oils that low in saturated fat, trans fat and cholesterol.
For more information on Abrazo Health visit: www.AbrazoHealth.com/
Local band, Cheap Hotels
- Cheap Hotels is a Tempe-based indie rock band who will be performing at the M3F Festival March 1-3.
- Band is currently working on an EP to be released in Spring '19
For more information: https://cheaphotels.bandcamp.com/
- Event: M3F Festival, March 1-3
- Hance Park-1200 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
For more information and tickets visit: www.m3ffest.com or phone: (602) 343-0453
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.