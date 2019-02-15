SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- More than 20 artists from the Scottsdale area are coming together this weekend for an art show that benefits a very worthy cause.
The "Artists of Scottsdale Ranch" art show and silent auction takes place Saturday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. for 4 p.m. at the Scottsdale Ranch Community Center.
The event benefits the Honor Health Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center.
At the show Saturday, art lovers will find everything from pastels and acrylics to watercolors and black and white photos. Unique sculptures will be showcased as well as elegant glass pieces.
And the shopping doesn't stop at paintings and sculptures. You'll also find jewelry, beadwork and handmade purses.
“At the most basic level we are storytellers,” says Scottsdale artist Laura Brooks. "Yet, meaning resides in the heart and mind of the person looking at it.”
All the work is unique.
One artist, Sheila Schneider, has been a pastellist and jeweler for many years and teaches pastels at the Scottsdale Senior Center.
Another artist, Jacki Cohen, specializes in glass. She is "inspired by all that surrounds her" and is constantly re-envisioning ordinary objects into glass creations.
Still another artist, Sharon Hillman Martin, creates one-of-a-kind sculptures. Her "Altered Torso" series shows the body is beautiful even when altered by breast cancer. In fact, an Altered Torso she contributed to the Silent Auction one year was donated to the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center by the bid winner.
When you visit the indoor venue on Saturday, you can not only browse the art, you can also meet the artists and take part in the silent auction. Staff from Honor Health Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center. will be n site to answer questions and explain their programs.
Admission is free and refreshments will be provided.
Scottsdale Ranch Community Center
10585 N. 100th St., Scottsdale
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Scottsdale Ranch Community Center is located on the southeast corner of Shea Blvd. and 100th Street.
More information is available online and on Facebook.
The Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center at HonorHealth is known throughout the Southwest for its commitment to providing personalized cancer care. Located on the Scottsdale Shea Medical Center campus, the center also is known for its innovative combination of community oncology services, academic medicine and genomic cancer research.
Patients can find compassionate experts, from oncologists and researchers to staff members, committed to helping in the fight against cancer. Patients can also choose from a variety of support services, including nutrition, yoga and Tina's Treasures — a retail boutique inside the center.
