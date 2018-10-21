Taking a puff off an electronic cigarette won’t be a popular activity among Arizona’s youth if state health officials have anything to say about it.
The State Department of Health Services is planning to mount an aggressive anti-vape campaign in December as well as pursue any e-cigarette businesses aiming at minors, the Arizona Republic reports.
“We’re assuming the worst. While cigarette use is going down, we’re assuming e-cigarette use here is going up, just as it is nationally,” said Wayne Tormala, chief of the Bureau of Tobacco and Chronic Disease at the Arizona Department of Health Services. “We’re concerned that it will become of epidemic proportions in Arizona.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.