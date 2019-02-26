PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a bill that would make changes to emergency voting centers on the heels of November’s contentious election.
Republicans accused Maricopa County’s Democratic recorder of placing emergency voting centers in left-leaning neighborhoods and stretching state law by allowing people to vote, no questions asked.
“I want to make sure emergency voting centers are being used for just that – emergencies,” said Republican state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, who is sponsoring the legislation.
Under state law, early voting ends the Friday before an election but voters experiencing an emergency -- meaning an unforeseen circumstance preventing them from voting at the polls – can cast a ballot in person until 5 p.m. on the day before the election.
Most county recorders only allow emergency voting at their recorder’s offices. Recorder Adrian Fontes introduced emergency voting centers outside the recorder’s office for the first time in Maricopa County in 2018.
He ran four centers in the primary and five in the November general, and allowed voters to cast emergency ballots without providing reasons for doing so.
Pima County also operated emergency centers in November.
“They’re called emergency voting centers. They’re not called early voting centers,” Ugenti-Rita said. “Right now, counties are using them in different ways and I think to bring back election integrity, we need to go back and define what emergency centers are to be used for.”
Democratic state Sen. Martin Quezada opposes the bill.
“They don't like the fact that we have a Democratic County recorder so they're trying to implement more barriers for voters and trying to create more controversy over elections where no controversy actually exists,” Quezada said.
He said the emergency voting center is often voters’ last option to ensure their vote gets counted.
“It's too late to put that ballot back in the mail. For whatever reason they aren't going to make it to their polling place, so they need these emergency centers to make sure their vote gets counted. Now we're putting more barriers on that,” Quezada said.
The bill would shift authority over emergency voting centers away from County recorders and give it to the boards of supervisors in each county.
"By giving the decision-making process to the Board of Supervisors, the public will have an opportunity to provide input," Ugenti-Rita said. “There's a lot more oversight over there,” she said.
The board would decide where the centers would be located, how they are operated, and whether to authorize any centers at all.
If SB 1090 passes the Senate Wednesday, it will go to the House.
