There are three types of scenic roadway designations in Arizona and two types of federal designations.
Arizona's Scenic Roadways
Scenic roadways in Arizona are either designated as scenic, historic or parkway. Arizona has designated 26 roads as a scenic roadway.
~ 19 Scenic Roads: Offers a memorable visual impression, is free of visual encroachment and forms a harmonious composite of visual patterns.
~ 3 Historic Roads: Offers historical importance to the cultural heritage of the state, nation or region.
~ 4 Parkways: Meets scenic or historic road designation criteria and has a one-mile minimum distance between access roads.
Federal Scenic Roadway Designations
Five of the 26 state scenic roadways also have federal scenic roadway designations. There are two types of federal designations for scenic roadways.
~ 3 National Scenic Byways: This federal designation includes a roadway that should be a state-designated scenic road and be as continuous as possible.
Coronado Trail National Scenic Byway
Kaibab Plateau-North Rim National Scenic Byway
Sky Island Parkway (Catalina Highway) National Scenic Byway
~ 2 All-American Roads: Meets the requirements and criteria of a National Scenic Byway and should accommodate tour buses.
