Since becoming a state in 1912, Arizona has sent 11 people -- all men -- the Senate. Five of those men were Democrats; six were Republicans.
Four of those men (designated by *) served 24 years or longer.
While there has not been a Democrat serving Arizona in the Senate since the mid-'90s, Arizona's first senators were both Democrats.
* Henry Fountain Ashurst (D) -- 1912-1941
Ernest W. McFarland (D) -- 1941-1953
Barry M. Goldwater (R) -- 1953-1965
Paul J. Fannin (R) -- 1965-1977
Dennis W. DeConcini (D) -- 1977-1995
Jon Kyl (R) -- 1995-2013
Jeff Flake (R) -- 2013-present
---
Marcus A. Smith (D) --1912-1921
Ralph H. Cameron (R) -- 1921-1927
* Carl T. Hayden (R) --1927-1969
* Barry M. Goldwater (R) --1969-1987
* John McCain (R) -- 1987-2018
Jon Kyl (R) -- 2018
Note: Senators are divided into three classes to determine which seats are up for election in any given year. Senate terms are six years with one-third of the seats on the ballot every two years. Arizona's senators are Class I (the seat for which Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema are running) and Class III (which Jon Kyl was appointed to temporarily fill after John McCain died).
Sources: Ballotpedia.org and Senate.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.