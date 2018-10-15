U.S. Senate
Since becoming a state in 1912, Arizona has sent 11 people -- all men -- the Senate. Five of those men were Democrats; six were Republicans.

Four of those men (designated by *) served 24 years or longer. 

While there has not been a Democrat serving Arizona in the Senate since the mid-'90s, Arizona's first senators were both Democrats.

* Henry Fountain Ashurst (D) -- 1912-1941

Ernest W. McFarland (D) -- 1941-1953

Barry M. Goldwater (R) -- 1953-1965

Paul J. Fannin (R) -- 1965-1977

Dennis W. DeConcini (D) -- 1977-1995

Jon Kyl (R) -- 1995-2013

Jeff Flake (R) -- 2013-present

---

Marcus A. Smith (D) --1912-1921

Ralph H. Cameron (R) -- 1921-1927

* Carl T. Hayden (R) --1927-1969

* Barry M. Goldwater (R) --1969-1987

* John McCain (R) -- 1987-2018

Jon Kyl (R) -- 2018

Note: Senators are divided into three classes to determine which seats are up for election in any given year. Senate terms are six years with one-third of the seats on the ballot every two years. Arizona's senators are Class I (the seat for which Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema are running) and Class III (which Jon Kyl was appointed to temporarily fill after John McCain died).

Sources: Ballotpedia.org and Senate.gov

