Arizona proposition 125 is a continuation of proposition 124 that voters passed in 2016.
The passing of prop. 124 paved the way for a massive overhaul of the pension plan for police officers and firefighters. The voters approved lowering the cost-of-living increases for police officers and firefighters.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Voter's Guide to Mid-Term Elections]
The proponents of prop. 125 are now wanting to do the same thing for corrections officers and elected officials.
Supporters of prop. 125 say the passage of this ballot initiative will save Arizona taxpayers $1.5 billion over the next 30 years.
Only one person is listed in the Secretary of State's pamphlet as being opposed to this ballot initiative: retired corrections officer Eric Hahn.
According to Hahn, "The Corrections Officer Retirement plan is the strongest in Arizona. No changes need to be made except for the Arizona State Legislature to stop raiding all the trust funds and using that money for other areas."
A Yes Vote: The 4% benefit increase for corrections officers and elected officials would be lowered to a 2% cost-of-living increase.
A No Vote: The 4% benefit increase for corrections officers and elected officials would remain in place.
