PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -- An Arizona man has been convicted of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine in South Dakota.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 27-year-old Christopher Bradshaw of Tucson faces up to 40 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced Dec. 10.

A jury late last month found Bradshaw guilty of conspiring with at least one other person to distribute a large amount of meth last year, including on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation.

