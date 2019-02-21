GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Most Arizonans expect law enforcement agencies to put the best people behind the badge, but a CBS 5 Investigation has uncovered officers with records of misconduct. Some have moved from large agencies to small agencies desperate to hire cops to protect their communities.
Arizona’s first officer-involved-shooting of 2019 involved an officer with a record of suspended credentials, fights, and use-of-force allegations.
According to the Miami Police Department, Officer Richard Mueller tried to pull over a driver for speeding, but the driver turned around and drove towards Officer Mueller who fired several rounds, injuring the suspect.
Officer Mueller began his career with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in 2009. He was forced to resign in 2013 after an off-duty fight at a Tempe bar. His state certification was temporarily suspended, and his name placed on the Pinal County Attorney’s “Brady List.” Every county attorney’s office in Arizona maintains a “Brady List” listing officers with integrity issues.
In 2015, Mueller was hired on with the Superior Police Department. The following year, he became the focus of an ongoing federal lawsuit, claiming he was one of four Superior officers that illegally searched a home and beat up and tased the owner who was a man with disabilities. He had to be sent to the hospital.
Last year, Mueller went to work with Globe Police. Months later, he took the job with Miami Police.
The shooting happened within Miami Police Chief Keith Thompson’s first week on the job. He would not comment on the shooting because another agency is handling the criminal investigation.
“With me restructuring the department, I don’t look at it as a second chance agency,” said Thompson. “We’re looking for the finest ones we can get.”
Miami police employs about five officers and Thompson patrols five days a week. Hiring has been a priority for him, but there are many challenges to finding good cops to work in small agencies.
“You always want to know why somebody is leaving one police organization to try to come to your police department,” said Michael Scott, a professor with ASU’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Scott said officers with troubled track records sometimes find a home within smaller agencies that can’t afford to be choosy.
“There’s a lot of pressure on police chiefs to get their departments up to full staffing,” says Scott. “Just to have enough people to handle the calls for service, to investigate the cases, to meet the public expectations.”
Scott is familiar with these challenges. In the early 1990s, he built a police department from the ground up in the small city of Lauderhill, Florida.
“Every police chief is going to have his or her own, kind of, red line,” said Scott.
Scott said it’s difficult for an officer to maintain a spotless record, but when an officer messes up, officials must really consider whether an officer can be trusted again.
“To make honesty really a bedrock characteristic for a police applicant,” said Scott. “It’s very difficult and very expensive to recruit and hire and train a competent police officer, so giving up on somebody who has promise or has some ability prematurely is a very expensive proposition for a community.”
Kingman Police Chief, Bob DeVries, said that cost is very high.
“It’s approximately $68,000 per officer, that’s a significant hit for smaller communities,” said DeVries. “Our goal is when we hire them, we want to retire them.”
Some smaller agencies in Arizona have tried to combat the recruiting challenge by offering special incentives for new officer.
DeVries provides officers with take-home cars and flexible schedules.
“Every other weekend, new officers can actually have a weekend off,” said DeVries.
The Coolidge Police Department offers specialty training and assignments.
“Whether it’s drug interdiction, specializations like domestic violence, mental health,” said Sgt. Shanna Martinez.
For Martinez, working for Coolidge Police was an easy decision because it’s her hometown. She said other recruits might be enticed by better paying agencies nearby.
“They can go 20 minutes from here, 30 minutes into Gilbert and make $20,000 more a year.”
Different agencies have different views on the prospect of hiring a recruit with a few strikes on their record.
“We want the best recruits,” said Chief DeVries. “We would rather run short than we would to have someone there who has a tainted history.”
Sgt. Martinez said consideration of an applicant with a troubled history will depend on the types of infractions.
“Was it something that was corrected or can be corrected?” asked Martinez.
Officer Mueller is back patrolling the streets of Miami, and the charges against the driver he shot have been dropped.
Last month, Thompson was already in the process of welcoming two new officers. He said he will not turn away good people who can make great cops in the community he loves.
“I’m not going to sit here and punish them and rejudge them over the issue,” says Thompson. “There’s that standard that we hold ourselves to and if you want to go outside those standards, then you’re not going to be employed here or should be employed anywhere else.”
