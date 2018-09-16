A mother in Litchfield Park was hoping to raise a little awareness of her son's disorder with a simple tweet. Now she can't believe the reaction.
"It was an amazing feeling, totally incredible," Alysa York said.
She tweeted a video of her son Braxton walking, which is an amazing feat considering the nearly 2-year-old boy has hydrocephalus, which is built up fluid in the brain.
That tweet with video has been liked and retweeted hundreds of thousands of times.
"My son was told he was never going to walk and he proved everyone wrong," said York.
Braxton was born on Christmas Eve and York said he was first misdiagnosed before his first birthday. Then he was diagnosed with hydrocephalus. Doctors said he wouldn't ever walk but Braxton beat the odds.
"So when he proved us wrong by walking and giggling and laughing it just opened up so many doors for him and our family," York said.
Braxton was able to walk in the now viral video thanks to a specially-designed chair. York set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for a wheelchair and possibly an activity chair. The equipment used in the video is owned by Braxton's physical therapist so he hasn't been able to practice walking since the video on Sept 11.
York said she doesn't want her son to grow up being defined as being disabled or handicapped.
