A Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee says he’s “not comfortable” voting in favor of Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court until he learns more about the sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh dating to when he was in high school.
Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake tells Politico and The Washington Post in interviews Sunday that the closely divided committee needs to hear from Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.
Ford told her story to The Washington Post in a piece published Sunday. Kavanaugh denies her allegations.
Flake is one of 11 Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, which has scheduled a Thursday vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination.
But the nomination’s prospects would become complicated without Flake’s support, given that the 10 Democrats on the panel oppose his nomination.
Ford came forward publicly Sunday, detailing her allegations about the Supreme Court nominee in an interview with the Post. As her private outreach to California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein became public over the past week, she decided to go ahead and speak out herself, Sunday's report said.
In the Post's report on Sunday, Ford alleged Kavanaugh "pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers" while trying to remove her clothes. "When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth," but ultimately she was able to run from the room, the report added.
Feinstein told CNN she agrees with Flake that the vote this week should be delayed. "There's a lot of information we don't know and the FBI should have the time it needs to investigate this new material."
