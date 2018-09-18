PHOTOS: Phoenix firefighters rescue dozens in North Carolina from Florence aftermath

The Phoenix first responders deployed to the East Coast last week ahead of Hurricane Florence have remained busy as they help those impacted by the historic flooding and aftermath.
The team, Arizona Task Force 1, has staged in Kinston, North Carolina awaiting orders for their next assignment.
Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department said yesterday, the team performed boat operations in Trenton, North Carolina, the site of heavy flooding.
They were able to rescue five people and several pets by boats.
McDade said later the team coordinated air operations and assisted in the rescue and evacuation of 77 people and their pets from a makeshift shelter in Trenton.
McDade said despite the long hours in difficult conditions, the team remains in "good spirits."
