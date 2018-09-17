Candidates for the two major parties in Arizona's hotly contested Senate race said they support an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The new accusations come two months before the midterm election that will decide who will be the first woman to represent Arizona in the Upper Chamber.
Martha McSally, who is a Republican, released a statement Monday in support of having Kavanaugh's accuser testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.
"This is a very serious allegation. Senator Grassley said he’s reaching out to both parties for more information, and Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford have said they are willing to provide testimony on this matter. That is a sensible way forward," McSally said a statement.
McSally, who claims to be a survivor of sexual abuse, stopped short of saying whether she supports Kavanaugh's lifetime appointment to the High Court.
Democratic candidate Kyrsten Sinema called the allegation "concerning" and said the Senate should conduct a thorough investigation.
“Judicial nominations, especially to the highest court in the U.S., should be carefully vetted and judged without partisanship," Sinema said in a statement.
