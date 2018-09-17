A bear attacked someone in southern Arizona Sunday in the town of Patagonia, south of Sonoita. The Arizona Game and Fish Department said that person is expected to be OK.
They also say this is a reminder to people in the area to keep their trash stowed away so the bear does not return.
Game and Fish said the victim suffered back, arm and leg injuries. After an adult bear attacked a cub in June about 150 miles north of Patagonia near Tucson, they told us they have responded to about 900 calls for bears wandering into populated areas this summer.
As for the most recent attack, they said the black bear is brown in color with blond streaks. They ask you to call them if you see it.
.
Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.