[STORY 1]
Happening now: Arizona Senator Jeff Flake has called for a pause on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as a Senate committee voted along party lines to advance the Supreme Court nomination to the Senate Floor. His announcement came moments before the vote. Go to a-z family dot com or download the a-z family news app for the very latest updates in this developing story.
[STORY 2]
Tempe police say they are investigating a social media threat at Ki-Reen Middle School. According to Ki-Reen School District, someone posted a threat against the middle school on social media app Snapchat. On top of an added police presence at the school on Friday, school officials checked student backpacks as they arrived to campus.
[STORY 3]
Police in Surprise need your help identifying a woman found wandering near Bell Road and R-H Johnson Thursday morning. She is described as a white female, approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has been unable to give police her name, address, or any identifying information. Go to a-z family dot com or download the a-z family news app to see a picture of what she looks like.
[STORY 4]
A Paradise Valley dog is recovering after ingesting what was likely methamphetamine found in some bushes. Earlier this week the dog's owner had taken her to where she worked after the business had been broken into. While the owner was talking to police, Dexter the dog started rooting through some nearby bushes. A short time later Dexter's owner could tell something was seriously wrong with her pet. A urine test at the vet found meth in the dog's system. One local vet says not only are local pets ingesting more meth, but marijuana as well.