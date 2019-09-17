GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deep-dish pizza lovers, rejoice! Chicago-based Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is opening its fourth Phoenix-area location, this time in the West Valley.
The famous pizza chain, which started in the Windy City in 1971, is set to open a new location in Glendale early this spring, according to company spokeswoman Meggie Lindberg.
The latest Lou Malnati's will be built at 75th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane (just south of Deer Valley Road.) Construction starts this fall.
This location will feature carry-out and delivery pizza, but, like the Arcadia location, will not have a sit-down dining room.
The pizzeria already has three locations around town: the original at Uptown Plaza in Phoenix, a second in the Arcadia area, and a third in north Scottsdale.
The Valley of the Sun has welcomed this Chicago chain with open arms.
When the first Phoenix location opened in May 2016, hundreds lined up for their first taste of the deep-dish cheesy goodness.
Considered the first family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is a well-known and well-loved company with close to 50 Chicagoland locations.
The Malnati's signature deep-dish pizza is made from a proprietary recipe that has been handed down through four generations.
Lou Malnati’s Arizona locations
-Phoenix- 100 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
-Arcadia- 3433 N 56th St., Phoenix, 85018
-Scottsdale- 17787 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
For information visit: loumalnatis.com.