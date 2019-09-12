PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The past two and a half weeks have been upsetting for the family of Frank Bligh, the man Blane and Susan Barksdale are accused of killing back in April.
When U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of the Barksdales Wednesday night northeast of the valley, Frank’s brother William felt a load lifted from his shoulders.
Though he lives out of state, William has been in close contact with detectives in Arizona ever since the Barkdales escaped custody on August 26.
“I knew from the beginning, from the second it happened, I had total confidence in the fact that the U.S. Marshals, the FBI, everybody involved, that they were gonna get ‘em; it was just a matter of time,” William said.
Now that his brother’s accused killers are back in jail in Pima County, William can breathe a little easier.
“I was just full of relief. It was absolute turmoil prior to that when they escaped. And I couldn’t believe, this company that was transporting them... what just happened,” he said.
William says Susan – or Sue as he calls her – used to be quite friendly with him, his wife, and Frank. But after she married Blane is when he says things really changed and started going downhill.
“It’s amazing that two people of this caliber could destroy our family, put us in complete turmoil, and destroy their own families.,” he said.”
In federal court in Tucson Thursday, a judge dropped the unlawful flight charge, but the the Barksdales each face a $1 million bond as they face murder, arson, burglary, and other charges from the state.
They are currently in the Pima County Jail.