Drivers should make plans this weekend around the closure of one of the busiest stretches of highway in the Phoenix area.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the westbound side of the I-10 will close between the State Route 143 and the I-17 "Split" transition, near Sky Harbor Airport, for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
This closure will go into effect Friday (January 28th) at 10 p.m., and last until Monday (January 31st) at 4 a.m.
Westbound on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline, and Broadway Roads will also shut down. Additionally, the US 60 westbound HOV lane ramp to I-10 westbound will be closed, along with the SR 143 southbound on-ramp to I-10 westbound.
The following detours are recommended by the Arizona Department of Transportation:
-Traffic exiting to SR 143 northbound can use Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach downtown Phoenix area.
-Avoid traffic backups by using alternate freeway routes, including WB/NB Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) or Loop 101 NB (Price Freeway) to WB Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).