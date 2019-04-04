Taking care of your loved one, whether it's an aging parent, or someone in your family who can no longer get around without help, can be frustrating, stressful and expensive.
That's why AARP is working to try and get money back to people who spend their hard earned cash to take care of their loved one.
Maybe they have modified their house, or added things to it to make life easier for that person.
Nursing and assisted living homes can extremely expensive, so many families spend the money they have to make adjustments to have their family stay at home, a lot of times while still working full time and raising families.
It's called the Credit for Caring Act.
"So what we are trying to do is provide a financial benefit to family caregives who make home adaptions to help keep their family loved ones at home. so family members would qualify if they put on grab bars, or modify their home, a ramp, anything to provide care to their loved one to keep thems safe in their home." says Dana Kennedy, with AARP of Arizona.
If approved, the Credit For Caring Act would give caregivers the opportunity to receive:
A tax credit for 30 percent of expenses that are more than $2,000,
A maximum cash back amount of $3,000.
This credit coming from the money they used for certain home adjustments and other things that cost money to make life easier for the family member in need.
To find out more about the Credit For Caring Act, click HERE .
