At a ballpark all kinds of sounds can be heard, but a pitcher senses the environment differently.
In the circle, standing six-three, Horizon Ace Morgan Leinstock stares down her opponents and controls the volume in the park one batter at a time.
"I want to win it all, Go after batters,and attack the zone," said Leinstock
"She brings it every time she's on the mound. She's listening and does what she needs to do in what she's doing," said Horizon Assistant Coach Mike Gore.
Hearing hasn't been easy for this Husky. When she wasn't talking when she was two her parents had questions.
"Why isn't she speaking? So, they took me to multiple doctors."
Discovering she was born deaf, Morgan had a cochlear device surgically implanted in one ear and the road to hearing began..
"I had to to go to a special school, where I could learn how to talk and learn the language," said Leinstock.
Speaking with her family regularly helped develop her vocal skills. She's learn to read lips but at time that can be challenging.
"Sometimes people don't move their lips very well and I actually have to say what did you say again. And I actually have to listen carefully," said Leinstock.
Like the champ she is, Morgan has adapted well. Her game can be see and heard loud and clear! Playing since she was eight, at thirteen she found her love inside the circle
"I get the ball every time so that's why I became a pitcher. I love how I can scream when I strike out people. and like how we're communicating 24/7 the whole game," said Leinstock.
"This ace has a laser sharp focus and rarely gets rattled. in the circle, she tune's out opposing teams and fans.
"it's just easier for me to ignore it. I'm just so focused because I'm a visual person, so i"m always focused on the catcher, said Leinstock.
"When you can block out that much stuff being from the stands or the other team it makes a 100 percent difference," said Gore.
Becoming one of the state'e elite players, this ASU signee is part of Coach Trisha Ford's 2019 elite recruiting class.
An amazing accomplishment, proving yet again, what she might be able to hear won't control her drive and heart.
"It makes me feel like I'll be an inspiration for the rest of my life."
