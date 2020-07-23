(PHOENIX) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt businesses and people’s lives financially. For many, experiencing even more financial loss — because of a scam — would be devastating.
Alarmingly, the FTC has found that since the beginning of 2020, more than 18,000 Americans have lost $13.4 million total because of coronavirus fraud. To help you safeguard your money, Desert Financial Credit Union lists these five COVID-19-related scams:
1. Stimulus Check Scams
Congress is working on a second stimulus package, and if they send out another round of stimulus checks, beware. Con artists will be on the hunt to steal your money. Here’s how a stimulus check over-payment scam works: A scammer sends a fake check for more than what’s expected. You’ll be requested to keep the payment and pay back the rest in cash, gift cards or money transfer, which you definitely shouldn’t. That check usually comes back as fraudulent after you've sent them the over-payment money and you'll be out the money.
What Else You Should Know:
Most people do not need to take any action to receive a stimulus payment. The IRS will automatically send the funds to eligible taxpayers.
The IRS will not contact you for your personal or financial information via phone call, text, email or social media.
Hang up calls claiming to be from the IRS, never click on stimulus check-related links or attachments in an email or text, and ignore any letters or postcards regarding your stimulus check sent in the mail.
Do not hand over any information so you can get your check faster. Offering a swift delivery is a scam.
For trusted information about stimulus payments, visit Economic Impact Payments at IRS.gov.
2. Scammers Selling COVID-19 Products and Other Offers
You've probably seen the ads by scammers touting coronavirus products. Most of these products do not even exist, have false or misleading claims, have not been approved, or have been significantly marked up. Even if the ad is on social media platforms like Facebook, do not trust them. Do your homework before buying any of them.
The FDA has issued warnings of “fraudulent products with claims to prevent, treat, mitigate, diagnose or cure COVID-19.”1 Visit Fraudulent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Products on FDA.org to learn more.
Also, be cautious about home testing kits. You'll want to pick one that has been approved by the FDA. To see which ones that have been approved, click here and scroll down to the table near the bottom of the page.
Scam-Protection Tips:
- Know that there are currently no treatments, vaccines or preventative products available.
- Hang up on any calls with a pre-recorded message trying to sell you something.
- Follow standard scam precautions: Never click on any links or attachments, reveal any personal and account information, give payment or respond to unusual emails, phone calls, texts and social media messages.
- Be suspicious of communication regarding the virus coming from a pharmacy.
3. Airbnb Fraud Scam
Scammers are using this global health and financial crisis as their chance to prey on people’s emotions and financial situation. Scammers count on you to act fast out of fear, and they’ve targeted credit union members by sending a phony text warning that there’s been a suspicious fraudulent charge from Airbnb on their account.
If you receive a text and respond that you did not authorize the transaction, you will receive another text and then a phone call asking you to confirm the fraudulent transaction. Once you confirm, you’ll be asked for your PIN number, so they can attempt to withdraw funds from an ATM.
How to Spot this Scam:
Any communication regarding a fraudulent Airbnb transaction of $670.63 is a scam.
The phone call will come from a Desert Financial phone number: 1 (800) 456-9171 as a tactic to establish trust.
The scammer will try to trick you by having your credit card number on hand.
If you’re asked for your PIN number (and other personal/financial information) through text, a phone call or email, you’re being conned.
If you suspect you’ve been a victim of fraud, please contact Desert Financial immediately. Make sure to call your credit card issuer to cancel and replace your card as well.
4. Impersonating Government Agencies and Public Health Organizations
The FCC has issued warnings of scammers claiming to be a representative from an agency health organization.
Here’s what to watch out for:
- Texts sent by the “FCC Financial Care Center” offering COVID-19 relief in a high amount like $30,000
- Texts disguised as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services mandating that you take an online COVID-19 test by clicking on a link
- Texts and phone calls pretending to be the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or charity organization
Be wary of any type of communication purporting to be from a government agency, public health organization or charity asking for personal information, financial details and/or money. Also be aware of monetary relief offers.
5. Erroneous Work-From-Home Opportunities
The number of people who have filed for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented. With so much job loss and financial strain, scammers are aggressively reaching out to people with enticing, too-good-to-be-true job offers.
The Don’ts
- Provide personal information requested upfront and immediately
- Give your account bank account information in advance for direct deposit
- Pay any unusual fees for training and equipment